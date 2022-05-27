Stably USD Hits Market Capitalization of $481,273.09 (USDS)

Stably USD (USDS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last week, Stably USD has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $481,273.09 and $6,256.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,760.44 or 0.99971596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001738 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,432,190 coins and its circulating supply is 481,895 coins. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

