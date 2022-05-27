Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Raised by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.6% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,201. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average of $94.66. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

