State Street Corp Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.44% of AT&T worth $7,803,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

NYSE:T traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.22. 1,105,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,334,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.