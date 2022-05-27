State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.13% of Accenture worth $10,826,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $234,005,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,029,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $426,936,000 after buying an additional 348,784 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1,545.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 345,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,533,000 after buying an additional 324,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 331.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 421,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,721,000 after purchasing an additional 323,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $9.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.44. 73,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,706. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

