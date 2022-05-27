State Street Corp Buys 1,504,897 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.8% of State Street Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.89% of Visa worth $16,154,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.37. 136,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,862,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.24. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

