State Street Corp Buys 192,641 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 192,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.30% of BlackRock worth $5,986,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in BlackRock by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,221,000 after acquiring an additional 150,647 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $93,657,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,102,000 after acquiring an additional 68,493 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $869.47.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $9.79 on Friday, hitting $662.23. The company had a trading volume of 26,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,029. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $679.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $786.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $582.58 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

