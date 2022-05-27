State Street Corp Buys 1,992,512 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State Street Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,437,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

PM traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,693. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $164.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.34.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

