State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,959 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,913,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,457,000 after buying an additional 19,873 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.78. 38,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,292. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.33.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.48.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

