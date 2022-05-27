State Street Corp Has $5.79 Billion Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.33% of American Tower worth $5,789,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,637,000 after acquiring an additional 136,713 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,053,000 after buying an additional 161,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,415,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,482,000 after purchasing an additional 106,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,275,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,558,000 after purchasing an additional 288,478 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

AMT stock traded up $7.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.14. The company had a trading volume of 45,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

