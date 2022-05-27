State Street Corp Purchases 55,641 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,833,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,641 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 7.55% of Caterpillar worth $8,441,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 631,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,500,000 after purchasing an additional 47,174 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.59. 116,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $114.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.