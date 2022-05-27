State Street Corp Purchases 6,279,484 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,121,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 58,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,621,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,160,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $111,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,737 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $3,157,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,998,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

