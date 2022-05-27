State Street Corp Sells 4,626,587 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,140,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,626,587 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 0.6% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. State Street Corp owned 0.09% of Raytheon Technologies worth $11,716,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.07. 65,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,252,338. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.90. The company has a market cap of $142.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

