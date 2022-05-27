StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

GASS opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $103.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.11. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on GASS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on StealthGas in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on StealthGas in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GASS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in StealthGas by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

