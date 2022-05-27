Step Finance (STEP) Price Tops $0.0911 on Major Exchanges

Step Finance (STEP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $364,572.91 and $6.86 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 206.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,575.47 or 1.77586975 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 363.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.88 or 0.00509175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00031023 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

