stETH (Lido) (STETH) Reaches Market Cap of $4.76 Billion

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.78 or 0.03800815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.53 or 0.00524295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00032339 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.