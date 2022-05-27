StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
ESBA stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63.
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile (Get Rating)
