StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ESBA stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.