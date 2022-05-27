StockNews.com Downgrades Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $68.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average is $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.82. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 3,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $220,636.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,666 shares of company stock worth $1,051,669 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $63,048,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,766,000 after acquiring an additional 532,669 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,870,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,345,000 after purchasing an additional 344,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

