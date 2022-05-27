StockNews.com Downgrades Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RBCAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

RBCAA opened at $44.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $896.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.19.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 29.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,535,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

