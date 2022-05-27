StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.25 on Monday. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Trevena by 1,004.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 389,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trevena by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 306,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 287,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 21.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

