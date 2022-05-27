StockNews.com Lowers Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BSM. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NYSE BSM opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

