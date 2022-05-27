StockNews.com Lowers Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of HOMB opened at $22.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.24. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 40.02%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,403,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,980,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,968,000 after buying an additional 616,951 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth about $12,459,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,172,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,088,000 after buying an additional 492,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,814,000 after buying an additional 385,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

