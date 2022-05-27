StockNews.com Lowers Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.11) to €4.68 ($4.98) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.11) to €5.20 ($5.53) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.57) to €4.10 ($4.36) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.55.

NYSE:TEF opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 350.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Telefónica by 722.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

