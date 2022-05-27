Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) PT Lowered to $8.50

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SUMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $7.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $879.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.27.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth $129,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth $143,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

