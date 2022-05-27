Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Gap Up to $7.71

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $8.18. Sumo Logic shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 6,988 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

The company has a market cap of $981.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 815,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,159,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

