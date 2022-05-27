Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.64–$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.00 million-$292.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.57 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.64)-$(0.62) EPS.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 148,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,151. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $966.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.27. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUMO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,366,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,423,000 after buying an additional 653,842 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,003,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after buying an additional 495,159 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 465,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,234,000 after buying an additional 397,968 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

