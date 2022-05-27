Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.64)-$(0.62) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.67). The company issued revenue guidance of $289-$292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.60 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.64–$0.62 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of SUMO traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,637. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $968.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.27.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,234,000 after buying an additional 397,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,670,000 after buying an additional 86,882 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,003,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after buying an additional 495,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after buying an additional 38,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,488,000 after buying an additional 67,371 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

