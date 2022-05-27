Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (SURVF)
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (SURVF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.