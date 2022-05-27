Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Short Interest Update

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the April 30th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.
In related news, CFO David Lyle purchased 19,000 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $310,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ SRGA opened at $5.25 on Friday. Surgalign has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30.
Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 79.07% and a negative return on equity of 169.33%. The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter.
About Surgalign (Get Rating)
Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surgalign (SRGA)
