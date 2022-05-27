SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roivant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $4.10 on Monday. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $405,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 139,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $517,226.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,679,230.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 660,452 shares of company stock worth $2,969,847 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.