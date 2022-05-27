Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Insider Purchases £17,800 in Stock

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) insider Simon Scott acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £17,800 ($22,398.39).

Shares of LON SLP opened at GBX 90 ($1.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 16.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sylvania Platinum Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 82 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £245.69 million and a PE ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.96.

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants, as well as open cast mining and Northern Limb projects.

