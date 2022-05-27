Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Insider Purchases £17,800 in Stock

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) insider Simon Scott acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £17,800 ($22,398.39).
Shares of LON SLP opened at GBX 90 ($1.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 16.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sylvania Platinum Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 82 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £245.69 million and a PE ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.96.
Sylvania Platinum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.