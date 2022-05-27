Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $1.25 Million in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at about $948,000.

NASDAQ TGAAU remained flat at $$9.97 on Friday. 3,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,206. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

