Taconic Capital Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 250,000 Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

ACAH remained flat at $$9.76 on Friday. 308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,047. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

