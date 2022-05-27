Tadpole Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $11,248.00 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00007665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $505,839.62 and approximately $11,248.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.2% against the dollar and now trades at $838.09 or 0.02925594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00513552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00031848 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

