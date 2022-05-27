Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Update

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,118,500 shares, a growth of 472.3% from the April 30th total of 544,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. 138,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,166. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $4.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

