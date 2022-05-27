Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of SKT opened at $17.31 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 363.65%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 85,750 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 27,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

