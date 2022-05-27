Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Target Global Acquisition I stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Target Global Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth about $13,944,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,948,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $9,960,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,761,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,964,000.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

