Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $286.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TGT. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.72.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock opened at $163.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Target has a one year low of $145.51 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 24.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after purchasing an additional 203,703 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 20.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.