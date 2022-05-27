TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TC Energy is a predominantly natural gas pipeline operator with operations spanning Canada, the United States and Mexico. A quality stock with industry leading wide moat assets, TC Energy has a secured portfolio of C$24 billion in growth projects. This should support the company’s stated dividend growth commitment of 3-5% annually in the future. TC Energy’s takeover of its TC PipeLines unit last year has helped it to improve corporate governance and lower cost of capital. However, continued timing and cost overrun issues over large construction projects, plus cancellation of Keystone XL, are major overhangs. Moreover, further share price appreciation will likely be tied to the progress on the debt reduction front, which sits at a massive C$37 billion. Therefore, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TRP. Raymond James downgraded shares of TC Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.42.

TC Energy stock opened at $57.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

