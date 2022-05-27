Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the April 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.25. 80,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,455. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
