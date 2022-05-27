Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the April 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.25. 80,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,455. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

