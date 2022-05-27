Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TIAIY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.74. 7,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,074. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.08.

Telecom Italia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

