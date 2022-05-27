Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $160.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.10.

DLTR opened at $162.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.81. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $646,253,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $553,637,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $428,709,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

