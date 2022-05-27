Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $597,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.12.

DIS traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.34. The stock had a trading volume of 885,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,977,107. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $199.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

