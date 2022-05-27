Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Invests $201,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $574,844,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,315,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

MA stock traded up $7.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $357.72. The stock had a trading volume of 126,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,266. The firm has a market cap of $347.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.