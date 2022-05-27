Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,312.41.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $92.20 on Friday, reaching $2,248.05. The company had a trading volume of 120,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,289. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,495.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,687.92.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

