Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 301.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,348,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514,931 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $9.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,960,270. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.93 and its 200-day moving average is $251.27. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $154.60 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.77.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

