Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases 797 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

RSP traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,610. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $138.12 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

