Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 1,720 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners cut its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in BOX were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.82. 91,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,095. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

