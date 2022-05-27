TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.41

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 482858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TerrAscend Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

