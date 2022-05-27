Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSCDY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 428,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,548. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.76. Tesco has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.2964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($4.03) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

