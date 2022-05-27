The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Ulysses Management LLC

Ulysses Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 999,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 811,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bancorp by 160.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 37,312 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bancorp by 54.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBBK traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. 371,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

